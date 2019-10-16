With Thor: Ragnorak, Marvel Studios reset the tone of the God of Thunder's franchise, offering a hilarious interplanetary outing. But, according to director Taika Waititi, who's helming the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder as well, the cast and crew are just getting started.

ET's Lauren Zima chatted with Waititi at the premiere of his new black comedy, Jojo Rabbit, on Tuesday, where he offered some updates on what fans can expect from the fourth sequel.

"Well, if you take Ragnorak, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we're trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure," he offered.

As fans know, Waititi didn't only direct Ragnorak, he also had a supporting role as Korg, the dry-witted new friend of Thor's, who's entirely made of rocks. While talking with ET on Tuesday, Waititi not only confirmed that Korg will be back, but his friendship with Thor will continue to grow as well.

"Bringing back a few beloved characters and …a big part of the film, I [didn't] necessarily decide this, but Thor and Korg are a bit of a duo in this film," he teased. "So, my character is coming back and we will see both of them."

Also, Natalie Portman's character, Jane Foster, will be returning for the first time since Thor: Dark World, and her part is going to take an exciting turn. As was announced at Comic Con in July, she'll become the Goddess of Thunder in the new movie, though Chris Hemsworth will continue to play Thor.

"They came to me with the idea and said, 'We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,' and I was like, 'This is very exciting!'" Portman told ET in September.

Portman also said she's looking forward to working with Waititi and added: "I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much, so it's exciting to work with them again."

While on the red carpet Tuesday, Waititi also discussed the bold decision to create a comedy that includes an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler in Jojo Rabbit, which he wrote, directed and stars in as the reviled Nazi leader.

When asked about the awards buzz the movie has generated, he responded: "I think, with comedies, it's not the usual thing for films [where] there's a level of humor. But, I think because there's an important message behind the film and actually has commentary, and I feel it's quite a meaningful film. I'm really happy."

Jojo Rabbit arrives in theaters on Friday while Thor: Love and Thunder drops on Nov. 5, 2021.

