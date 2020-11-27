Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Is Married to Screenwriter Hadley Klein

Taissa Farmiga is a married woman! The 26-year-old actress revealed on Friday that she and screenwriter/director Hadley Klein secretly tied the knot back in August.

Farmiga shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram, which appeared to be a low-key affair. She wore a lacy white dress and a mask, while Klein wore a black T-shirt and pants.

"Married my best friend. 08.08.2020. 📸 @ginaclyne," she captioned the picture of the two next to their wedding cake.

Klein shared the same photo, writing, "Still feeling thankful this year ✌🏼."

