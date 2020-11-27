News

Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Is Married to Screenwriter Hadley Klein

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Taissa Farmiga attends CBS All Access new series "The Twilight Zone" premiere at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on March 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Taissa Farmiga is a married woman! The 26-year-old actress revealed on Friday that she and screenwriter/director Hadley Klein secretly tied the knot back in August.

Farmiga shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram, which appeared to be a low-key affair. She wore a lacy white dress and a mask, while Klein wore a black T-shirt and pants.

"Married my best friend. 08.08.2020. 📸 @ginaclyne," she captioned the picture of the two next to their wedding cake.

Klein shared the same photo, writing, "Still feeling thankful this year ✌🏼."

