Now that November has arrived, the countdown to the holidays has formally begun! From Thanksgiving dinner to holiday hosting, there’s a lot of deliciousness to look forward to. To make the busiest baking time of the year go a bit smoother, it might be time to invest in some convenient KitchenAid attachments to help calm the cooking chaos.

Right now, you can save $280 on a brand-new KitchenAid stand mixer thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sale where one of the brand’s most popular models, the Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer, is over half off.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

Looking to really wow your family at your next gathering? Try making your own pasta with a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that can help you craft up to six types of pasta including spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni and both small and large macaroni.

The holiday season is hectic enough without having to handle extra cooking steps. Here are the best pasta makers, dough hooks and other popular KitchenAid attachments perfect for holiday cooking.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Best Buy KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters. $90 $80 Buy Now

Kitchenaid Coated Dough Hook Kitchenaid via Amazon Kitchenaid Coated Dough Hook It’s not the way grandma used to make it, it's better. Make baking a little less difficult and let this dough hook take care of the kneading for you. $16 Buy Now

KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment Kitchenaid via Amazon KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and holiday candies. $24 Buy Now

