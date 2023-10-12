Talks Between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studios Put on Hold

Negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA union and the alliance representing the major studios in Hollywood have been suspended after the latest offer from the studios was worse than the one proposed before the strike began.

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced in separate statements negotiations were suspended Wednesday.

SAG-AFTRA said in its statement Thursday that "We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began."

The two sides have met five times since Oct. 2 in their first talks since the SAG-AFTRA strike began July 14, including on Wednesday.

"Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11," according to a statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

SAG-AFTRA demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.

The Writers Guild of America ended its strike against the studios on Sept. 27. Members of the WGA ratified the agreement earlier this week to end the strike that began on May 2.

This story was originally published by KCAL News on CBS Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: