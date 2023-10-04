Get ready, daytime talk show fans, Kelly Clarkson is bringing back The Kelly Clarkson Show this month!

On Wednesday, Clarkson revealed that her critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning daytime tentpole will begin filming its fifth season from its new home, NBC Studios in New York, on Oct. 10.

Clarkson's show will join a host of other iconic NBC productions at 30 Rock, including Today, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live.

"I'm so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock," Clarkson said in a press release. "There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y'all ready?"

NBCUniversal Entertainment Executive VP of Syndication Studios and E! News, Tracie Wilson, added in a statement: "We launched the past two season premieres in New York with great success. When the opportunity to bring the show under the same roof as Today, Seth, Jimmy and SNL presented itself, we felt it was the perfect way to re-energize the show going into the fifth season."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And Alex Duda, showrunner and executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, said, "We can't wait to welcome a vibrant audience to join us in studio. There will be lots of surprises and plenty of giveaways. Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more 'Songs & Stories' episodes with artists such as Pink, Garth Brooks and Chris Martin. We'll also do our signature 'Good Neighbor' segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities."

The GRAMMY winner's talk show will return on Monday, Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore also announced that her eponymous daytime talk show will return for its fourth season on Oct. 16. The show took to its Instagram page to share the good news, posting a still of Barrymore on set alongside the caption, "This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!"

Season 4 will welcome the newest 'Drew Crew' member, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who joins Barrymore's team of lifestyle experts, including 'Drew's News' co-anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo, who will continue to provide viewers with valuable tips and takeaway.

The show will also introduce its new signature segment, "Take Care Everywhere," with Barrymore and founder of The Menopause Bootcamp, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz. The pair will tackle the tough questions many are too embarrassed to ask their own doctors.

The two talk shows are the latest to have announced their return since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike officially came to an end on Sept. 26.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year deal on Sept. 25. The agreement is currently being presented to the WGA East and WGA West boards to vote on approving the deal -- a process that will run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

While the agreement has yet to be finalized, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted to lift the work restraining order, allowing writers to return to their rooms in the interim. That vote does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval.

On Monday, ET spoke with Deadline Hollywood senior editor Dominic Patten, who shared some insight on what the end of the strike could mean for the return of TV shows.

"You can pretty much rest assured that late-night TV shows are going to come back very soon after the ratification vote. I would say within days, if not hours," Patten shared. "You're also going to see talk shows that are going to come back on, daytimers very quickly. You're also going to see other daytime shows come on."

"If you're looking at your primetime schedule, that's going to take a little bit longer," he added. "Because, of course, you're going to need actors for that. And the actors union still hasn't even started their negotiations with the studios and streamers."

