Tamar Braxton Says She Was Molested by Family Members as a Child

Tamar Braxton has alleged that family members abused her as a child.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, the 41-year-old singer said that’s she’s been too afraid and ashamed to discuss her experiences until now.

“A lot of things happened in my childhood, I was too afraid to talk about, too ashamed to talk about,” she shared. “But the truth of the matter is that, you know, I have been molested. By both sides of my family.”

The claim came after Williams asked the Braxton Family Values star about a contentious meeting that she and her sisters had with Iyanla Vanzant, an inspirational speaker.

“It's nothing I've ever talked about, and I never thought that I would sit around the table with Iyanla Vanzant, who’s here to talk about me and my sisters and their problems and to bring that up and sex shame me basically in front of everybody,” she said. “That's why I got up and walked out. That part.”

Following her appearance on the show, Braxton took to Instagram to share more information with her fans.

“Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out. Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry,” she wrote alongside a video of her singing. “Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were true in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again.”

She went on to say that the alleged abuse occurred “not once, twice, ten, but multiple times,” before claiming that it was done by “multiple ‘family members.’”

“I’ve never told ANYONE other than two people in my life and they both have held this close to them,” she continued. “One being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY he says I’m so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive.”

Braxton continued her lengthy note by explaining why she decided to come forward now.

“I felt that because this has happened to me recently, that something HAD to be done about people who DID know and tried to make people embarrassed and ashamed about something that has happened to them!!!” she wrote. “I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over.”

The “Love and War” singer ended her message by encouraging people to share their stories and directing them to her website to do so.

“I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story without anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!!” she wrote. “Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have... you are the PRETTIEST 💕 I love you all so much noneedTBshame.com.”

ET recently caught up with Braxton's sister, Traci Braxton, who opened up about the fate of Braxton Family Values following the meeting with Vanzant.

