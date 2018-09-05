The Braxtons are looking for outside help to resolve their issues.

ET can exclusively reveal that on the two-part season finale ofBraxton Family Values, the sisters are turning to famed life coach and spiritual adviser Iyanla Vanzant to help them sit down and discuss their issues. Vanzant is the star of Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN, and has helped everyday people as well as celebrities, including a past episode with Trina Braxton.

Photos from the episode show the family sitting in a circle with Vanzant in the middle, leading a group prayer.

Another shows Vanzant possibly confronting Toni as the family looks on.

Tensions among the family have been high this season as Toni, Tamar, Traci, Trina and Towanda have disagreed about work, tours, birthday parties, spilling secrets, and one sister telling another she was "dead" to them.

The two-part season finale of Braxton Family Values air Thursday, Sept, 27 and Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

