Tamera Mowry Gushes Over Sister Tia's 'Stunning and Perfect' Baby Girl

Tamera Mowry-Housley is a proud aunt!

The Sister, Sister star couldn't stop gushing over her new niece on Monday's episode of The Real, just two days after her twin sister, Tia Mowry, gave birth to her baby girl.

"You guys, she is absolutely stunning and perfect in every way," Tamera boasted to her co-hosts. "She was six pounds, four ounces. She is very petite. But she is so girly! Everything symmetrically is, like, perfect."

The actress is planning on introducing her own daughter, 2-year-old Ariah, to her cousin this week. Tamera's son, 5-year-old Aden, has already met the newborn.

"Aden already had this sense to be protective," Tamera said. "We were talking and she was sleeping and Aden was like, ‘Shhh, shhh.'"

"They have a beautiful boy and now a beautiful girl, and I'm just so excited," Tamera said of Tia and her husband, Cory Hardrict. "I'm actually going to see her again today because I miss her. She is precious, you guys."

Tia gave birth to her daughter on Saturday, but has yet to share the little girl's name with fans. "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!" she captioned the first photo of herself with her daughter on Instagram. "Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven."

Tia, who is also mom to 6-year-old son Cree, has been open with fans about her difficult pregnancy and battle with endometriosis. See more on the 39-year-old actress in the video below.

