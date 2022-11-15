In a good place amid hardship. Tamera Mowry is opening up about her sister, Tia Mowry, and how she's inspiring others by living her truth.

Tamera sat down with ET's Denny Directo, and opened up about her recent conversations with her sister, and how Tia is holding up amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

"I told her, I said, 'Tia, I'm looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you've been in a long time. You are glowing!'" Tamera recalled. "'You look different, but In a very positive way!'"

"I think it's because -- no, I know it's because she is living her authentic, true self," she added. "And I think that is what everyone should do. And it's not easy! That's the thing, it's scary."

Tia shares two children with her estranged husband -- 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. She shared news of her divorce with her fans in a note on her Instagram on Oct. 4.

"I told her, 'I'm so proud of you, because you are showing other women -- and hell, even men -- that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,'" Tamera said, adding that her sister is "very, very strong and inspiring."

Meanwhile, Tamera also dished on her new Hallmark holiday project, Inventing the Christmas Prince.

"I read it, and I was like, 'I have to do this!'" Tamera recalled. "It's so sweet, and I love playing a mother."

In the film, Tamera stars as a single mom who has raised her daughter with the fairytale of the Christmas Prince. Her daughter soon comes to believe that her mom's boss is actually the Christmas Prince in real life.

"It's sweet, adorable, funny, emotional..." Tamera explained. "This story shows that you can love again, but you have to heal and allow yourself to do so."

Inventing the Christmas Prince premieres Nov. 18 on Hallmark Channel.

Mowry is also set as the host of Prime Video's new competition series, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, alongside judges and baking experts Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell.

According to Mowry, hosting a series that pits people in competition on creative endeavors takes the right kind of flair and personality.

"I know what it's like to be judged, and to compete," said Mowry, who has competed and appeared on a number of reality competitions herself, including The Masked Singer. "It's not what you say, it's how you say it... As long as they tried their best, and you give constructive criticism, it's all good."

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge debuts Dec. 13 on Prime Video.

