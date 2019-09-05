Tamron Hall is ready to start the next chapter of her life!

The 48-year-old TV host has moved on following her abrupt NBC News and Today show exit in February 2017.

“I think it was being willing to be vulnerable, being willing to say that it was embarrassing, it hurt, I was on the mat, but having people around me say, ‘You don’t have to stay down,’” Hall told ET’s Lauren Zima about the exit last month. “And that really is what our show is about. At your lowest point, you’re not the only one going through that.”

Her new self-titled talk show is premiering this month, and Hall is excited to take on the new challenge.

“If we can talk about these things, if we can inspire and laugh… if we can just be real and admire each other’s journeys, admire each other’s successes and be there together through the tough parts of life and talk about it in a real way, you’ve got yourself one hour!” Hall said of her new show.

And though she’s moved on from her time at the Today show, she still keeps in touch with many of her former coworkers.

“Listen, you don’t just work somewhere for 10 years and not have relationships. Savannah Guthrie was one of the first people who knew about Moses and I called her for advice during my IVF journey,” she said of her 4-month-old son. “Al Roker, are you kidding me? Life without Al is no life for me. That’s the real part of it. We’ve all left jobs before. Some people you probably never want to talk to again, but there are many others that you form a life bond.”

Hall originally chose to leave NBC News after the network canceled Today’s Take, which she co-hosted with Roker, in favor of Megyn Kelly’s since-canceled hour on Today. When asked about Kelly’s time on Today, Hall was hesitant to answer.

"I think that she did her best, I’m going to assume. You don’t take a big spot like that and not do your best,” she said. "I’m going to do my best in my show, but I’ve never met her. We don’t have a personal relationship."

In addition to her ET interview, Hall also opens up to Good Housekeeping about her exit from the Today show. “On the outside, it looked like it was all together. ‘Look at her, she’s walking out, her head up.’ My head is never going to be bowed, but I have to pray not to be broken," she admits. "We are not the biggest job we’ve landed. We are not, even with motherhood, I love my son, [but] even he is not the total sum of my journey. I’m not Tamron from the Today show. I’m Tamron."

Tamron Hall premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Check your local listings for the time and channel.

