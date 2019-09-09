Tamron Hall is speaking her truth.

The journalist debuted her new syndicated daytime talk show produced by ABC, Tamron Hall, on Monday -- and wasted no time in rehashing how she got there. As she claimed to the audience and viewers at home, she was "fired" by NBC.

Hall chose to leave NBC News after the network canceled Today’s Take in 2017, which she co-hosted with Al Roker, in favor of Megyn Kelly's since-canceled hour on Today. "I go into work one day. I left fired. 'Demoted' I guess is what they called it. I called it fired," Hall said on Monday.

"Inside, I was falling apart. I had worked since I was 14," she continued.

Hall went on, revealing that offers later started "trickling in" -- including one from Harvey Weinstein. She then started working on a new show, but then women came forward accusing Weinstein of sexual assault (he has denied all wrongdoing). The day Weinstein called her, Hall had been celebrating the anniversary of a domestic violence shelter. "If they can get up, I can get up," Hall remembered thinking, looking at the women around her.

Hall, who said she wanted her new show to be all about "inspiration," spoke with ET's Lauren Zima last month about her exit from Today.

"I think it was being willing to be vulnerable, being willing to say that it was embarrassing, it hurt, I was on the mat, but having people around me say, 'You don't have to stay down,'" Hall said about the exit. "And that really is what our show is about. At your lowest point, you’re not the only one going through that."

“If we can talk about these things, if we can inspire and laugh… if we can just be real and admire each other’s journeys, admire each other’s successes and be there together through the tough parts of life and talk about it in a real way, you’ve got yourself one hour!” Hall said of her new show.

