Tan France is a new dad again! The Queer Eye star welcomed a second child with his husband, Rob France, over the weekend.

The couple introduced their newborn by sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram, with Rob holding up their eldest son, Ismail, who turns two in July. Opting to keep their children's images private, Ismail's face is covered by an emoji.

"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give," Tan wrote in his caption.

In another shot, the reality star looks serene as he cradles baby Isaac. He wears a black collared shirt with khakis, while the little one is wrapped in a swaddle and wearing a classic pink-and-blue hospital cap on his head.

Tan revealed the news that his family would be growing in April during an appearance on a surrogacy-focused episode of Bobbie’s Milk Drunk, The Podcast.

"We are over the moon, we have wanted this for a long time," Tan revealed. "We always knew we wanted multiple, so yeah, we are due not so long from now."

While Tan noted in his birth announcement that baby Isaac "completes our family perfectly," the 40-year-old fashion designer previously said that he wanted six kids. "I will settle for a minimum of four," he cracked in 2018 while speaking about Queer Eye with the Press Association. "And no, six is not loads. It's just enough."

Earlier this year, Tan opened up to ET about how he and his Next in Fashion co-host, Gigi Hadid, "definitely" bonded over "baby stuff."

"Obviously," added Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriendZayn Malik.

