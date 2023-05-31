Tan France Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Reveals His Cute Name: See the First Pic
Tan France Says He and His 'Queer Eye' Co-Stars Fight About This…
How Orlando Bloom’s Driving Skills Were Put to the Test in ‘Gran…
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Official Trailer
Beyoncé Sports Bee Couture for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in…
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of…
ACM Awards: Kimberly Perry on Journey as Solo Artist and Revisit…
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Calls Meadow Walker Joining Franchise 'Dest…
Watch Gwen Stefani's Sweet Tribute to Husband Blake Shelton Duri…
Blake Shelton Admits His Stepson Forgets He's Famous as He Recei…
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Sylvester Stallone's Daughters on How Their Dad Makes it ‘Intimi…
Why Hailey Bieber Feels Scared to Have Kids With Husband Justin
Drew Barrymore Hints at What to Expect From 2023 MTV Movie & TV …
‘Welcome to Wrexham’: How Taylor Swift Might Contribute to Seaso…
Met Gala 2023: Kim Petras on Being 'Nervous' to Sport Sky-High P…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Why Prince Harry Will Not Have a Role at King Charles’ Coronation
Met Gala 2023: Keke Palmer on Son Leodis Helping Her Get Ready (…
See Keke Palmer's Met Gala 2023 Look Get Crafted by Sergio Hudso…
Tan France is a new dad again! The Queer Eye star welcomed a second child with his husband, Rob France, over the weekend.
The couple introduced their newborn by sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram, with Rob holding up their eldest son, Ismail, who turns two in July. Opting to keep their children's images private, Ismail's face is covered by an emoji.
"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give," Tan wrote in his caption.
In another shot, the reality star looks serene as he cradles baby Isaac. He wears a black collared shirt with khakis, while the little one is wrapped in a swaddle and wearing a classic pink-and-blue hospital cap on his head.
Tan revealed the news that his family would be growing in April during an appearance on a surrogacy-focused episode of Bobbie’s Milk Drunk, The Podcast.
"We are over the moon, we have wanted this for a long time," Tan revealed. "We always knew we wanted multiple, so yeah, we are due not so long from now."
While Tan noted in his birth announcement that baby Isaac "completes our family perfectly," the 40-year-old fashion designer previously said that he wanted six kids. "I will settle for a minimum of four," he cracked in 2018 while speaking about Queer Eye with the Press Association. "And no, six is not loads. It's just enough."
Earlier this year, Tan opened up to ET about how he and his Next in Fashion co-host, Gigi Hadid, "definitely" bonded over "baby stuff."
"Obviously," added Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriendZayn Malik.
See the interview below.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Gigi Hadid and Tan France Bonded Over Parenthood
Tan France on Why the Dialogue Around Breastfeeding Needs to Change
Tan France Expresses Excitement to Vote After Becoming a U.S. Citizen