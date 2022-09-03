Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump

Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving accident when her main parachute failed to open in time.

According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her eligible for the solo jump. The Toronto University student completed the course at Skydive Toronto in Ontario, but things turned fatal last weekend after the main parachute failed to open. By the time it finally did, Tanya was at too low an altitude.

"Saturday, August 27th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT, a skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation," read a statement posted on Skydive Toronto's Facebook page. "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

Following the accident, Tanya was reportedly transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after succumbing to the injuries sustained during the accident. According to Skydive Toronto, the company is working with the police on its investigation.

"Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous," childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto. "Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous."

The friend also added that Tanya "really lived every second to the fullest" and that "this is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

The tragic news comes nearly three months after TikTok star Cooper Noriega died. He was only 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ashley Tropez, 'Beyond Scared Straight' Star, Found Dead at 24

Singer Luke Bell Found Dead at 32 After Being Reported Missing

Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32

Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19, Family Releases Statement