Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19: Family Says, 'His Passing Is An Absolute Tragedy'
Popular TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died on Thursday. He was 19 years old.
According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, Noriega was pronounced dead at the scene in Burbank, California. A cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.
Noriega's family released a statement to his Instagram, saying, "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister."
Noriega had over 1 million followers on TikTok, where he made comedic videos about skateboarding and fashion. He frequently collaborated with well-known TikTok stars and musicians Jxdn and Nessa Barrett, and made an appearance on the Barstool’s BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry.
The podcast's Twitter handle was the first to share a tribute to the teen, posting about the "devastating news" on Twitter.
"RIP Cooper Noriega," they wrote. "Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute."
The online star previously opened up to his fans about his struggles with mental illness and substance use. A GoFundMe raising money for funeral costs also noted how important mental health was to Noriega.
On Sunday, he shared a post announcing a Discord server where he and his followers could be a "safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times."
"I've been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt," he wrote. "I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness."
"One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down," he added, sharing that he wanted to one day open a rehab where patients "aren't traumatized" after their time at the center.
"If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” he said in a video posted to his TikTok account. “I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself. I want you guys to not be alone and [to] feel safe."
