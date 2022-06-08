Pasha Bleasdell has died. The model and music video star was 38.

Bleasdell's friend, Director X, shared the sad news via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a compilation video of some of her work, which included starring in Nelly's popular music video for his hit 2002 song, "Hot in Herre." Director X confirmed Bleasdell "passed away from a brain tumor June 4, 2022 11:59 p.m."

"We lost a friend yesterday," he wrote. "If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones' 'Where I Want To Be' [and] from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on."

"I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out," the film director continued. "She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 - June 4th 2022."

Others in the entertainment industry flooded the post with their condolences. "This is terrible!!!" Busta Rhymes wrote. "Rest Easy Queen Pasha 💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊🌹🌹🌹"

Alfredo Flores, Terrence J, and Jermaine Dupri were among the others to simply add the prayer hand emoijs.

Throughout the course of her career, Bleasdell starred in many music videos including Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light," and 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P."

