Taraja Ramsess, a martial artist who worked as a stuntman on Marvel projects, including both Black Panther films and Avengers: Endgame, died in a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 31. He was 41.

According to WBSTV, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue confirmed they received a call regarding a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle. Taraja, along with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari, 10-year-old son Kisasi and 8-week-old daughter Fugibo, were killed when Taraja's car hit a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the left lane of the Wesley Chapel Road exit.

His two other children were ejected, leaving his 3-year-old child hospitalized in critical condition.

Taraja's mother, Akili Ramsess, confirmed the news of her son's death via a post on Instagram. On Nov. 2, the photojournalist shared a series of images featuring Taraja and his children, writing, "My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, 'Sauce the Boss,' is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries."

She continued, "All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers."

Over the weekend, Akili shared another post revealing that Kisasi had passed away from his injuries.

"Kisasi Adebayo joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey. May God bless all their souls. You all will be missed," she captioned the gallery of photos featuring the 10-year-old.

Ava DuVernay paid tribute to Taraja, who also spent time working for her distribution company, by sharing photos of him on Instagram.

"Taraja. Regal. That's the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces," she wrote in part. "A leader. A light. Taraja. His name is like music. We will continue to sing it. Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on."

In addition to Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther, Taraja's stunt work was featured in Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, Atlanta and Creed III, among others. Ramsess also worked in the art department on several projects including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Walking Dead and The Vampire Diaries.

Friends of the Ramsess family have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED CONTENT: