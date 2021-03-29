Taraji P. Henson is sharing some sad news about her French Bulldog, K Ball. The Golden Globe-winning actress took to Instagram Monday to tell fans that K Ball had died after suffering complications following two surgeries aimed to address long standing breathing issues.

"Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer," an emotional Henson shared.

The Peace of Mind host revealed that K Ball had been suffering for some time and had a compromised trachea that made breathing difficult for the French Bulldog.

"Life was rough on this lil guy. He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it," she revealed.

Henson went on to add that she's a wreck over the news, but knows she gave him the best life she could. "I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson 💔💔💔😢😢😢😭😭😭😞."

Following the announcement, Henson shared a video of happier times with K Ball, cradling and rocking him like a baby.

"💔💔💔😢😢😢😭😭😭 #ifeelsoemptyinside #RIPKBALLHenson #RIPKBall," she wrote alongside the video.

The actress also shared a series of Instagram Stories from friends like Holly Robinson Peete as well as fan accounts, all sharing words of support and tributes to K Ball.

