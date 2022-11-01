Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Take on One Last Project Together in 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip'
'Flip or Flop': How Christina Haack Told Tarek El Moussa She's D…
'RHOC's Heather & Terry Dubrow Respond to Rumors About Marriage …
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on ‘Maternal’ Friendship With Ja…
'The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Shares a Message to His Haters H…
Chip and Joanna Gaines on Possibility of Having More Kids and Ca…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
'Ghosts': Jay's Friends May Be Members of a Cult (Exclusive)
How to Make Mini, Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
Carly Pearce on How She and Kelsea Ballerini Supported Each Othe…
George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Reuniting for 5th Time Onscr…
'The Watcher': Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale on Recreating the…
Anna Sorokin Speaks on How She's Grown as a Person in First Post…
Prince William and Prince Harry's Children Don't Have Much of a …
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on Moment They Fell in Love on 'B…
Angelina Jolie Describes Alleged Brad Pitt Abuse From 2016 Plane…
William Shatner Reflects on Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nim…
Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider on Celebrating 7 Years of 'B…
‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’ Trailer
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are taking on one final project together.
The former married couple will embark on their last flip for a one-hour HGTV special, Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, which will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.
In the special, Tarek and Christina, who have led the Flip or Flop franchise for nearly a decade, take on one last project -- a large duplex in Sunset Beach that proves to be one of their most expensive and challenging flips ever. Simultaneously, they’ll reflect on the house-flipping lessons they've learned, the craziest issues encountered and the Southern California renovations they completed together over 10 seasons of Flip or Flop.
According to the HGTV announcement, they purchase "a costly property near the beach with plans to convert it from a duplex to a single-family home. The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water."
While Flip or Flop: The Final Flip marks the end of Tarek and Christina's partnership, both will continue their relationship with the Discovery family separately.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast will both return in 2023 for new seasons on Discovery+. Tarek will also debut a previously announced new series with wife Heather Rae, The Flipping El Moussas, and Christina will star in a new series, Christina in the Country.
RELATED CONTENT:
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Snapshots From Wedding Ceremony in Maui
Heather Rae El Moussa on Criticism Tarek Is Her 'Entire Personality'
Tarek El Moussa Says Heather Rae Has Been 'Amazing' During Pregnancy