Target Announces Target Circle Week 2024: What to Know About the Amazon Prime Day Rival Sale, Plus Early Deals

Target store
Target
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:09 PM PDT, June 25, 2024

Target's Circle Week sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2024 does not require a paid membership to shop.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially on July 16 and 17, and with it comes competing sales galore. Target announced the return of the Target Circle Week sale, happening July 7 through 13. Target Circle Week boasts savings of up to 50% off thousands of items.

To take part in Target Circle Week, you need to sign up for a Target Circle membership. Unlike Amazon Prime and Walmart+ subscriptions, signing up for Target Circle and gaining access to the sale is completely free.

Become a Target Circle Member

Target Circle Week is the retailer's biggest sale of the season. Target Circle members can save on back-to-school essentials including 30% off select backpacks and kids' school uniforms during the sale. They'll also have a chance to save up to 50% on thousands of items, including toys, kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding and so much more.

Target has a new paid subscription called Target Circle 360, and you can become a member for just $49 (reduced from $99) if you sign up during Target Circle Week. As a Target Circle 360 member, you'll get same-day delivery for groceries and other orders over $35, free shipping on the rest of your purchases and no-rush returns with an extra 30 days to send back your order.

Ahead, find everything you need to know about Target Circle Week and early deals you can start shopping now.

When is Target Circle Week 2024?

This year’s Target Circle Week event will start on Sunday, July 7 and run until Saturday, July 13. The Target sale kicks off a full week before Amazon Prime Day 2024, giving Target members a chance to save ahead of time.

What Target Circle Week deals we can expect?

Below, find some of the deals that go live right when Target Circle Week starts. 

• Up to 50% off select toys including LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Surprise!
• Up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare, including Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell
• 30% off tees, tanks and dresses for the family
• 30% off bedding and bath, including Casaluna and Threshold
• 30% off select backpacks, including Cat & Jack
• 30% off kids’ school uniforms
• 20% off select skincare, suncare and fragrances, including CeraVe, Neutrogena and many more
• Buy one, get one 50% off food and beverage summer favorites, including ice cream, all chilled juices and chilled coffee beverages, all fresh berries and more
• Spend $50 on home care products and receive a $15 Target gift card
• Spend $40 on select products at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $10 Target gift card

Early Target Circle Week Deals

There's no need to wait until Target Circle Week to score great deals at Target. Check out some of the best discounts we've found at Target this week — no Target Circle membership necessary! 

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Flat Iron

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Flat Iron
Target

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Flat Iron

This fan-favorite 2-inch straightener has extra long plates to straighten hair faster and ceramic heat and ion technology that the brand says protects hair from damage.

$155 $90

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Grab these AirPods for under $100 while you can.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Task Lamp with USB Port

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Task Lamp with USB Port
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Task Lamp with USB Port

This stunning lamp by Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia features a USB port, making it ideal for desks and nightstands. 

$60 $51

Shop Now

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripe Tassel Shower Curtain

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripe Tassel Shower Curtain
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripe Tassel Shower Curtain

This affordable shower curtain is neutral yet chic.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV
Target

Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV

Turn to this Tizen-powered TV to stream all your favorite content in crisp QLED quality. It uses Quantum Dot tech to showcase eye-popping color at all brightness levels with one billion hues to boast. Plus, it serves up little lag or blur when dealing with fast-paced content. 

$1,000 $900

Shop Now

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Target

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

This ultra-thin TV has a gorgeous matte finish that looks great when you're watching your favorite shows and movies, but really dazzles when you use it as an electronic canvas. It can display your favorite artwork and paintings when mounted on the wall as one of the most stunning pieces of decor in your home. 

$2,000 $1,900

Shop Now

Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set

Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set
Target

Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set

Save $529 on this durable outdoor dining set made of high quality acacia wood and rattan. It provides a spacious gathering place ideal for your backyard, poolside or garden.

$1,090 $561

Shop Now

Costway 3-Piece Solid Wood Patio Furniture Set

Costway 3-Piece Solid Wood Patio Furniture Set
Target

Costway 3-Piece Solid Wood Patio Furniture Set

Create a comfortable corner on your patio for relaxing conversations with loved ones or reading a book alone and enjoying your morning coffee.

$460 $210

Shop Now

