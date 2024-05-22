Taye Diggs is opening up about his sister, Christian Diggs, being diagnosed with schizophrenia in her 20s, and how the pair are hoping to change common misconceptions about the disorder through the Live Your PosSCZible campaign.

Speaking with CBS News, the 53-year-old actor explains that when Christian was diagnosed, he wasn't sure how to react due to his unawareness of the disorder. The Best Man: The Final Chapters alum confesses that, like many people, his only reference for schizophrenia was what he'd seen on TV and in media -- depictions that relied heavily on stereotypes and made him nervous for his sister's future.

"I didn't know what to do. I'm the older brother. Chris and I were very close. I was born first and then she was born, so we had a certain type of bond, and I had always thought I was there for her in whatever capacity she needed. And then we were hit with this, and I had no idea. I had no understanding of what schizophrenia was," Taye shares.

The father of one says that Christian's diagnosis explained why she went from being "very energetic and lively and bubbly," to "really depressed and lackluster."

It was great that we were able to put a name on how her behaviors were changing," the All American star adds, but admits that the family then "immediately expected the worst."

"I didn't know if she was going to be able to hold down a steady job. If she could be in a relationship and have kids," he recalls. "But once Christian got with a good psychiatrist and found her right meds, it was the exact opposite."

Steve Harvey, Taye Diggs, Gabriel Diggs, Shalom Israel Diggs, Christian Diggs, Marcia Berry on 'Family Feud' - Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

According to the Mayo Clinic, schizophrenia impacts 2.4 million adults in the United States, and is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. It is associated with hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning and can be disabling.

Common misconceptions of schizophrenia are thinking people with the diagnosis have a so-called split personality or unpredictable and dangerous behavior. The mental disorder is often depicted as "craziness," similar to bipolar disorder.

But, as the National Institute of Mental Health notes, most people with schizophrenia are not violent and it should not be confused with dissociative identity disorder (previously called multiple personality disorder or split personality).

"Many people who receive treatment can engage in school or work, achieve independence, and enjoy personal relationships," the organization states.

That's the mindset shift that Taye and Christian hope to spread worldwide with their campaign, in partnership with global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb. The national initiative aims to bring awareness to the condition and reduce stigma for those living with it.

"When I was first diagnosed, it was very shocking and a bit scary," Christian, who works as a carpenter in construction, says in a video for the campaign. "But of course, after receiving my diagnosis, I felt a little bit calmer about the whole thing, and I actually had hope because I could put a name on everything that was happening."

While there is no cure for schizophrenia, the Mayo Clinic says there are "many types of treatment available."

Without treatment, schizophrenia can lead to other complications, including anxiety and depression, misuse of alcohol or drugs, not being able to work or attend school, money problems, homelessness and social isolation.

"Staying with your treatment plan can help stop symptoms from returning or getting worse," according to the clinic.

While Taye acknowledges that the disorder is "no way an easy thing to deal with," he emphasizes that seeing his sister "blossom" through her journey with the condition has shown him that "it's not the end of the world by a long shot."

RELATED CONTENT: