Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Plays Drums for Foo Fighters in Surprise Boston Performance
It seems Taylor Hawkins' legacy will live everlong, beginning with his teenage son.
The late dummer's only son, Shane Hawkins, surprised fans when he joined his dad's band, the Foo Fighters, during their performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival on Friday. In footage shared on social media, frontman Dave Grohl welcomed Shane to the stage, calling him "one of my favorite drummers in the world."
After the 17-year-old musician took a few minutes to get set up, he took Dave by surprise as he launched into the drum intro for "I'll Stick Around," cutting Dave off as he was speaking.
"What a little bada** -- look at that guy. Give him a f**king big round of applause. He's a bada** out there," Dave said as Shane finished his performance and headed backstage.
Shane later addressed the performance on social media, writing on Instagram, "Thanks for last night #foofighters so much f**kin fun."
Shane's performance comes more than a year since his dad died unexpectedly at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022. He was 50 years old. The Attorney General's Office in Colombia later shared that the preliminary results of the urine toxicology indicated "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others."
This is not the first time the teenager has performed with the band since the loss of his dad. In September 2022, Shane honored his father and put his drum skills to the test by performing "My Hero" with the Foo Fighters during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.
More than a year after the band lost its iconic drummer, the group revealed that session drummer Josh Freese, who formerly played for the likes of Guns N' Roses and Weezer, was joining the group. They most recently released "The Teacher," a 10-minute track on their upcoming 11th album, But Here We Are, set for release on June 2.
