The creators of Black Panther II have their pick of Hollywood's brightest and best for the upcoming film's villain.

On Saturday, ET sat down with Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges co-stars, Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James, at the action film's press day in Los Angeles, California, where they discussed the possibility of joining the Oscar-winning Marvel franchise.

"I'll take a swing all day at that," Kitsch responded when asked if he'd be interested in portraying the baddie of the film. "I mean, why not?" James chimed in.

ET also sat down with Boseman on Saturday, who remained coy when discussing if he's seen the script for Black Panther II, stating, "That's none of ya'll's business. You talk about Marvel, some actors don't see the script the whole time. So, I can't tell you that."

While on hand, Kitsch and James also chatted about working with Boseman on 21 Bridges, in which they play suspects on the run as Boseman's character, a cop named Andre Davis, shuts down New York in order to catch some cop killers.

"Surprisingly, he's not from Wakanda, which is crazy," James joked of working with the A-lister, who also has a producing credit on 21 Bridges. "I mean, Chad was cool… from the inception of this thing, he called me and pitched this film to me and said I was the only actor for this job, and really he's just been a joy, a gem, to work with."

Kitsch jokingly told James: "He told me I was the 21st option for Ray and no one else was available, and I was calling, so it's a little weird to hear that from you."

"He's been incredibly gracious and, not to make a cliché of it, but he's a great listener," Kitsch continued. "Like, he makes you feel like he's just dialed in you when you're talking with him. So, he's a great guy."

Boseman also offered some insight on what fans can expect from the crime thriller, which is far grittier than his work as T'Challa in the MCU.

"It's comparable, but it's more grounded in reality," he stated alongside 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller. "Nobody's scaling a wall. There's no green screen. There's no special effects… But in terms of intensity, it's on par with it."

Boseman also took a moment to share his two cents on director Martin Scorsese's recent comments that Marvel films are "not cinema."

"Let me just say this: There's no side to be on. I think that's the key," he told ET. "He made statements, they're valid statements, you know what I'm saying? At the same time, all movies have to be considered in regards to genre… What he's saying is a statement about the business, it's not really a statement about the aesthetic... I don't have a side. I'm making this movie, I made that movie."

21 Bridges arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

