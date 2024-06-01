Taylor Momsen is officially #batgirl.

The Gossip Girl star and singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared a wild video shot by a fan as she performed onstage in Sevilla, Spain. While in the middle of performing "Witches Burn," a bat could be seen landing on her left leg. Fans watched in horror and pointed to the bat in an effort to alert Momsen, who was none the wise about what had just happened.

"You guys are pointing at something and I don't know what you're saying," she tells the crowd before turning around and taking a closer look. Momsen can then be seen shouting, "Oh my God" after realizing there's a bat clinging to her leg.

"There's a flying f**ing bat on my leg right now," she says. "Can someone help me, please?"

Momsen, who portrayed Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, laughs off the bizarre moment, and even jokes, "I must be really rich [in blood]."

After a couple of crew members come to her rescue, Momsen says, "Gracias!"

In her caption, Momsen said the incident happened Wednesday, and she had no idea the bat landed on her leg until the "incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing."

"He was cute, but yes he bit me....so rabies shots for the next two weeks," Momsen wrote in her caption to the video that captured the incident. "thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning."

The video also cuts to Momsen in the hospital receiving her first rabies shot.

Momsen, who was performing with The Pretty Reckless while on AC/DC's PWR Up Tour, and said that night will be "one for the books!!!!"

