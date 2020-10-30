Taylor Swift Allows Her Song to Be Used in Joe Biden Campaign Ad

Taylor Swift is doing more than just publicly endorsing Joe Biden for president. The singer also gave permission for the Democratic presidential nominee to use her song, "Only the Young," in one of his campaign ads.

The fitting tune was featured in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, and includes the lyrics, "Only one thing can save us, only the young."

The ad was posted on Friday by California Rep. Eric Swalwell and shows footage from the last four years with President Donald Trump in office. It also features snippets of Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as Swift's pal, Selena Gomez.

"Up there's the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @taylorswift13 , for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!" Swalwell tweeted along with the ad.

Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight.



Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

The campaign video comes just a few weeks after Swift shared her thoughts on the upcoming U.S. election. The "Cardigan" singer announced on her Instagram that she is endorsing Biden for president and Harris for vice president.

Swift posted her cover of V Magazine, noting that she spoke with the publication about "why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president." The post also included a photo of herself with Biden/Harris 2020 cookies.

"So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot," she added. "And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 ."

Additionally, in the V Magazine issue, Swift touches on the changes that she hopes to see the most after the election is over.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she told the magazine. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first."

In Swift's documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old singer touched on why it was important to speak out politically despite some objections from her team and family -- bringing up how the Dixie Chicks were exiled after Natalie Maines' comment against then-President George W. Bush.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions," she shared, adding that she was hesitant to speak out sooner because she didn't think people wanted to hear what she thought. "Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it. It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl -- people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!"

These days, Swift, along with stars like Kerry Washington, Chris Evans and more, have encouraged Americans to get out and vote, stressing the significance of using their voice in the upcoming election.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

