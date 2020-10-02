Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have both tested negative for the coronavirus following President Donald Trump's positive diagnosis. The news was announced Friday morning following Biden's live televised debate with Trump on Tuesday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement released by Biden's campaign to CNN.

Biden tweeted shortly after the news broke, writing, "I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

It was previously announced that Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, also tested negative during routine testing on Thursday.

Both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after his counselor and confidant, Hope Hicks, tested positive earlier in the week.

It was also announced that Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative as well as Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, and 38-year-old daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

During Tuesday's debate, the two candidates were positioned socially distanced and did not shake hands.

Biden released a statement following the news of the Trumps' diagnoses, writing, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

