Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy a Hot Summer Stroll in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are probably hoping the old adage is true, that couples who dress alike stay together!
The songstress and British actor enjoyed a stroll through the park Thursday on a hot day in London. They seemed to be a spitting image of each other, when it comes to their attire, each opting for ball caps, sunglasses, white top/tee and blue shorts. Their drink choice was also eerily similar, each holding a cup of what appears to be iced coffee. They were all smiles as they went unnoticed by locals and enjoyed lunch under a little shade.
The one accessory that's definitely missing is a ring on that finger. A tabloid reported back on June 30 that the couple had been engaged for a few months, and that she only wore her ring behind closed doors.
Whatever the case, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer and Conversations With Friends star don't appear one bit bothered by the report. The only thing that's making them sweat these days are steamy days in London Town.
Addressing engagement rumors is also nothing new for the actor. Back in April, Alwyn quipped to WSJ. Magazine, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."
Then again, he also told the outlet, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."
It's been over four years since the couple has been romantically linked together. A source told ET back in February that they figured out the secret to making their relationship work, and it starts with prioritizing each other.
"They're supportive of each other's careers and of each other in general," the source said. "Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It's part of why their relationship really works."
