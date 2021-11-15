Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Team Up to Perform 'Three Sad Virgins' Diss Track on 'Saturday Night Live'
What Taylor Swift Would Tell Her Younger Self as She Releases ‘R…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran Catch Up About Married…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Dylan O’Brien Reacts to ‘All Too Well’ Short Film and Love From …
Kanye West Still Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife, Will Smith Gets …
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
'Addicted to Marriage' Stars Give Advice to Women Who Want to Ge…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Carole King on Taylor Swift’s Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of F…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam and Jay (Plus Their Undead Friends) Arg…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Calls Plastic Surgery ‘the Best Idea in …
'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny's Kids Oppose Him Adopting a Child With A…
'Love Hard’s Heather McMahan on Enjoying Her Success (Exclusive)
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela Says Biniyam Is ‘Hiding Something’ From …
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Makes a Surprise Return With a 50-Year-Ol…
'The Family Chantel': Karen Reacts to Jah Calling Her a 'Bottom …
Rebel Wilson Says Life 'Changed Dramatically' After Losing Nearl…
'The Family Chantel’: Pedro Has Difficulty Talking to His Family…
Dave Chappelle Addresses Trans Community Controversy
New collaboration alert! Taylor Swift's emotional performance of the 10-minute version of her song, "All Too Well," wasn't the only way the 31-year-old singer contributed to this weekend's Saturday Night Live.
Swift also made a memorable cameo during a hilarious musical sketch with Pete Davidson, in which the 27-year-old comedian rapped about three of the newer writers on the show -- Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy -- to an original song titled "Three Sad Virgins."
The sketch started off with Davidson asking the three writers to collaborate with him on a new video. "I had this idea about how we could all do a music video about how we're best friends and how we're, like, boys," Davidson tells the stunned writers, who quickly agree.
But they soon learn that the video is more of a roast on them as Davidson raps about his glamorous lifestyle, adding, "All my friends are cool and famous, except these three sad virgins."
The song goes on as Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy get increasingly upset. Finally, Davidson agrees to end the song before adding, "I mean, after we do the bridge."
He then brings Swift in to help with the diss track, and she fully delivers. Mocking each of the writers individually, she adds her pop twist to the chorus, ending the tune, "Three sad virgins, and they're gonna die alone."
It was a big weekend for Swift, who released her short film for "All Too Well," which she directed herself, as well as as the album Red (Taylor's Version). For more about the short film, check ET's exclusive interview with the leading man of "All Too Well."
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively Is Directing Taylor Swift's Upcoming Music Video
'SNL': Taylor Swift Slays 10-Minute 'All Too Well' Performance
Taylor Swift Debuts 'All Too Well: The Short Film,' a Cinematic Music Video Nearly 10 Years in the Making