If you're ever lucky enough to get invited to a dinner party hosted by Taylor Swift, you've now got a good idea as to what you might be eating.

The 29-year-old Reputation artist recently penned a personal essay for Elle magazine, in which she shared 30 life lessons she's learned in the years leading up to her 30th birthday -- which is still quite a few months away, on December 13.

One of the tastiest lessons she shared involved her three favorite celebrity chef-created recipes that have become her dinner party staples.

"I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life," she told the publication for its April cover story.

As for the recipes in question?

"Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce," Swift shared.

That sounds like one incredible dinner party, especially if she goes all out and makes all three!

While Swift is busy sharing her wisdom with the 30 things she's learned before turning 30, the singer's fans are hard at work deciphering what they think are hidden messages and cryptic clues in the artist's social media posts regarding her hotly anticipated seventh album.

For more on the mysterious TS7 -- and the exhaustive investigation into Swift's possibly hidden hints -- check out the video below.

