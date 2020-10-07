Taylor Swift is sharing her thoughts on the upcoming U.S. election. The "Cardigan" singer announced on her Instagram on Wednesday that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president, as well as supporting Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Swift posted her cover of V Magazine, sharing that she spoke with the publication about "why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president." The post also included a photo of herself with Biden/Harris 2020 cookies.

"So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot," she added. "And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 ."

Additionally, in the V Magazine issue, Swift touches on the changes that she hopes to see the most after the election is over.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she says in the magazine. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first."

In Swift's documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old singer touched on why it was important to speak out politically despite some objections from her team and family -- bringing up how the Dixie Chicks were exiled after Natalie Maines' comment against then-President George W. Bush.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions," she shared, adding that she was hesitant to speak out sooner because she didn't think people wanted to hear what she thought. "Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it. It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl -- people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!"

These days, Swift, along with stars like Kerry Washington, Chris Evans and more, have encouraged Americans to get out and vote, stressing the significance of using their voice in the upcoming election.

Hear what she and the other celebs are sharing in the video below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

