Taylor Swift Fans Really, Really Want a Christmas Album

Let the storm of Taylor Swift conspiracy theories begin!

After Swifties the world over spent the early part of 2019 absolutely freaking out over cryptic clues and hints that they thought Swift was sharing via her social media regarding a new album, the fandom is at it once again.

This time, the theory seems to revolve around the idea that Swift is releasing a Christmas album just months after dropping her long-awaited album, Lover.

By scouring her tweets, Instagram posts and her various recent music videos, some die-hard (and extremely optimistic) fans have made it very clear that they not only think a Christmas album is coming, but that they really, really want it.

It seems the latest wave of theories was sparked when Swift returned from a trip to Japan and took to Instagram to share a selfie, which she captioned, "According to my jet lag it is one hundred o clock celsius."

While most of the world took this as a joke, some Swifties interpreted it as a secret coded message filled with hidden meaning just waiting to be deciphered.

"Taylor 'one hundred o'clock celcius.' 100 celcius is 212 Fahrenheit. 2/12 = 2nd December," one Twitter user said, reading quite a bit into Swift's caption.

Taylor "one hundred o'clock celcius"



100 celcius is 212 Fahrenheit



2/12 = 2nd December@taylorswift13@taylornation13 FUCKING CHRISTMAS ALBUM?! Confirm. — EMMA sees the daylight (@shamrockswiftie) November 12, 2019

The entire Swift Twitterverse went wild with equal parts random speculation and utter excitement.

🔎 | With the rumor of Taylor Swift possibly releasing new music before the end of the year could it be related to Christmas — do some of the music video Easter eggs have double meanings? 🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/kIhCA6aSYD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2019

In the next weeks i have literally 12 exams and now Taylor's doing all of this?? I won't make it to christmas — Valen✈️LOVER FEST BRAZIL💗 (@noproofnotmuch) November 12, 2019

people speculating taylor is dropping a christmas album

pic.twitter.com/NkaJYvNZhb — macie (@parttimepeach) November 12, 2019

Lover part 2?



Christmas album?



Unreleased songs to celebrate 13 years of Taylor?



The possibilities are endless. pic.twitter.com/32Pp1nb923 — Sabrina | LoverFest East, Night 2 💖 (@swiftiesabrina_) November 12, 2019

Me in December: Omg if I hear one more f***ing Christmas song



Taylor: *drops Christmas album



Me: pic.twitter.com/tS6gMiNm0Q — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, Joshua 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) November 12, 2019

So... remember when Taylor said the Christmas tree was an Easter egg? It might be because of the rumored Christmas album. We thought it was because "we could leave the Christmas lights up till January" but... They're was already a Lover Easter egg, so... idk TS8 COMING 🎄🤡 pic.twitter.com/xipb614xnN — Holly Lolly Christmas 🎄🎁 (@aranza_delamaza) November 12, 2019

TAYLOR IS GONNA RELEASE NEW SONGS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR! CHRISTMAS EP I'M CALLING IT! THE CHRISTMAS TREE IN HER ME! MUSIC VIDEO IS THE EASTER EGG! I'M EATING GOOD THIS DECEMBER pic.twitter.com/O3cCUzA9f8 — Omegashell❯❯❯❯ (ia cuz exams) (@jhoflickers) November 12, 2019

CHRISTMAS REFERENCES IN THE LOVER VIDEO THAT NO ONE EVER TALKED ABOUT????

WAS THIS AN EASTER EGG FOR A CHRISTMAS SONG / ALBUM???

I hate myself if it was 🤣🤣🌲🌲@taylorswift13@taylornation13#loverpic.twitter.com/brLftjH605 — EMMA sees the daylight (@shamrockswiftie) November 12, 2019

She did say she wears a lot of Easter eggs..:and she’s dressed like a literal Christmas present ....😳 What is she up to???? @taylorswift13@taylornation13pic.twitter.com/zRdn84uEWj — Sam Eckiss (@EnigmaSam) November 12, 2019

This New music. Is it a TS8 album? A single? A feature ? A Christmas album? 1,2,3 Tell me bitch @taylorswift13 😭😭😭 I can’t cope, not knowing 😘🦋💗 pic.twitter.com/PqlLCEgGJ3 — Harry(TS&KP💜)Werchter/Berlin/Oslo/Lisbon2020🦋💗 (@HarryLWYMMD13) November 12, 2019

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Petition for TS Christmas Album

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼@taylorswift13@taylornation13 — tanya 💕✨ JINGLE BELL BALL (@tanya1992x) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, one fan tapped into a possibility that, even if a Christmas album wasn't on the way, it might be soon.

"I feel like Taylor’s gonna log in and see us losing our minds over a rumor and be like, 'Well s**t, guess I better go record a Christmas song real quick.'"

I feel like Taylor’s gonna log in and see us losing our minds over a rumor and be like “well shit, guess I better go record a Christmas song real quick” — Jenna | 💗🍷👵🏼 (@oldlady_swiftie) November 12, 2019

To the credit of Swift's fans, the singer did, in fact, share a number of cryptic clues to Instagram leading up to the release of her first single, "ME!," in April. So anything is possible (although that doesn't mean it's probable).

ET as reached out to Swift's reps for comment.

