On New Year's Eve, Taylor Swift fans will be able to have a front row seat at the singer's Reputation tour with Netflix's Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour concert film. Ahead of its release, ET has an exclusive clip of the shaggy-haired songstress singing her mega-hit single, "Blank Space," for her devoted fans.

In the sneak peek, Swift, 29, rocks a red-and-black sparkly leotard with black booties, as she fiercely sings and flirts with the camera. The concert film was taped on the last leg of her tour on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 in Arlington, Texas.

Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour was the highest-selling tour in the U.S. The epic concert film will include all the dazzling pyro, fireworks and multiple stages -- as well as the 63 foot cobra named Karyn -- which concertgoers experienced earlier this year. It will also feature appearances by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Earlier this month, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared the first trailer for the special.

"Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!" she wrote on her birthday. "You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour will stream globally on Dec. 31 on Netflix.

