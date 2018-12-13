Taylor Swift is celebrating her 29th birthday with a gift to her fans.

On Thursday morning, the "New Year's Day" singer debuted on Instagram the trailer for her new Netflix concert film that centers around her Reputation tour.

"Without your past, you could've never have arrived," she says over footage from her sold-out performances and screaming fans.

"Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!" Swift captioned the trailer, later adding that the film will premiere New Year's Eve on Netflix. "Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation stadium tour!"

Swift went on to thank her fans and those who toured with her. "You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," she gushed. "I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

"This epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn," reads a press release from Netflix.

Last month, Billboard reported that the Reputation tour broke the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour since Billboard Boxscore began tracking touring data in 1990. The tour also broke Swift's own record for the highest-grossing domestic tour by a woman, with Reputation concert sales surpassing her 1989 world tour's $181.5 million from 2015.

Netflix

Swift's tour kicked off in May at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and included multiple outfit changes, massive sets and effects and of course, all her hits.

Here's a look back at the start of the Reputation tour:

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Falls in the Middle of Her Concert

Taylor Swift Says 'Finding Love Throughout the Noise' Is What Inspired Her Album

GRAMMYs 2019: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and More Snubs and Surprises

Related Gallery