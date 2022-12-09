...Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!

The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

The star has already shown her prowess as a director in short-form content, having directed her "The Man" music video, for which she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction. She won the accolade a second time in 2022 for All Too Well: The Short Film, which has also been nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY for Best Music Video and is eligible as a short film submission for the 2023 Oscars.

"The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot. I owe everything to @sadiesink_, Dylan O’Brien, my incredible DP @the_rinayang and my producer @saulysaulysauly. I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally," Swift recently shared on Instagram. "I loved every second of it and I will always remember it."

When ET spoke with Swift back in November 2021 at the theatrical debut of the short film, she made her penchant for directing clear. "Directing -- I felt as fulfilled by it as I did when I craft a song and think about every aspect of it," she said, "and it comes together and then it goes out into the world."

