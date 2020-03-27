Taylor Swift provides the soundtrack for so many people's lives and now she's honoring the women who have inspired her. The 30-year-old pop star created a playlist with Spotify and the popular playlist Amplify to honor Women's History Month.

The playlist features lots of hit '90s and early '00s songs like Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," Liz Phair's "Why Can't I?" Dido's "White Flag," Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," and the Dixie Chicks' "Wide Open Spaces."

The list also features hit female artists like Jewel, Michelle Branch, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Vanessa Carlton, Colbie Caillat, Lisa Loeb, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, B*Witched, Carole King, Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, Faith Hill, TLC and more.

“At the end of Women’s History Month, I wanted to make a playlist of songs and artists who made music that became the soundtrack to my life for a time, a phase, endless rides on the school bus, getting my license and driving around alone, screaming into a hairbrush and deciding ultimately that I wanted to make music too," Swift wrote.

The GRAMMY-winning artist added that she felt these artists shaped her career.

"I see these women as my faraway mentors, who taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical," she continued. "These female professors guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually and emotionally without even knowing it. And though I haven’t met most of these women, I will forever be grateful to them.”

