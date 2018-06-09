Taylor Swift Ruins a Marriage in Sugarland's 'Babe' Music Video -- Watch!

Watch out for Taylor Swift!

Sugarland released their retro, Mad Men-inspired music video for their latest single, "Babe," on Saturday, featuring the 28-year-old singer as a red-headed seductress.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the video stars Jennifer Nettles, Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh and Swift as the other woman in Nettles and Routh's marriage. As Routh heads to work, he and Swift exchange flirty glances before entering the elevator and then reuniting in his office. While Swift and Routh get intimate, Nettles pays a visit to her husband and gets a shocking surprise as she realizes her marriage is falling apart.

Swift originally wrote the twangy tune with Train singer Patrick Monahan for her 2012 album, Red. ET caught up with Sugarland at the 2018 CMT Music Awards earlier this month, where they revealed that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer also wrote the "Babe" video treatment.

"It's your favorite summer movie you haven't seen yet," Bush told ET. "It's red-headed Taylor. Which I think is... it could be a giveaway if you're a Mad Men fan, but maybe not."

"It's cinematic," Nettles agreed, adding that Swift helped shape the look. "It's a period piece, if you will."

In April, Nettles also teased that Swift may have written the song about a former lover.

“She’s very confessional in what she does with her songwriting," Nettles shared. "She lives her life out there through it, and you will see.”

“I'm going to close my mouth and let her tell that story -- I'm going to let the song tell that story,” she added. “She’s very confessional in what she does with her songwriting. She lives her life out there through it, and you will see.”

Hear more of what the group shared in the video below.

