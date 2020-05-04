Taylor Swift just made one fan's entire year!

Utah native Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse who describes herself on Twitter as "a Nurse by day, Swiftie ALWAYS," recently turned 30 and received the ultimate surprise birthday package from her idol. According to Hilton's tweets, Swift sent her mail as a thank you for traveling to New York City to assist at a hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse," Hilton tweeted. "This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13@treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

"THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!" another tweet read. "(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN ) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver."

THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

💜💗💙❤️💚💛🧡

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN 😂) #TaylorSwift#BestDayEverpic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020

Hilton also changed her cover photo on Twitter, revealing a snippet of the letter from Swift. "I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," the singer wrote. "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

In a blog post published by Intermountain Healthcare last month, Hilton wrote about what it was like traveling to the Big Apple (an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak) to work at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

"This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all," she explained. "New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help."

"This is crisis mode like I've never seen," she added. "This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I've ever done AND equally the most rewarding."

