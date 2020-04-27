Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Quarantine Selfie

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share an update for her fans on Monday.

But just like many people stuck at home around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, the songstress didn’t have any exciting news to report.

“Not a lot going on at the moment,” Swift captioned what appeared to be a selfie taken on the couch.

With her blonde locks loosely flowing and wearing a casual black outfit, the songstress seemed to be sporting minimal makeup, yet looked flawless as she looked down the lens.

Swift’s famous cat, Olivia Benson, also has little to keep her busy during quarantine, judging by a snap the singer shared on Thursday.

The cute pic showed the cat in a similar pose to Swift’s latest pic -- sitting on the couch with a blank expression while staring into the camera.

“Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-,” Swift captioned the photo.

Earlier in April, Swift -- who has postponed all of her 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic -- shared what she had been doing with her newly-freed up time.

“A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she said during SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n chill Home DJ special. “I think it's really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones ... that is one of the great things about modern technology."

"Obviously we have a lot of time on our hands right now, with people being out of school, out of work,” she continued. “I've been doing a lot of cooking, a lot of reading, a lot of watching films that I've never seen before. But mostly I've been online trying to figure out how to help others and just constantly in awe of our first responders, emergency workers and our healthcare professionals that are putting themselves in danger every single day."

Swift has also been helping out fans who are experiencing financial trouble due to the pandemic.

See more on what stars are doing during quarantine below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry on Learning 'Balance' While Preparing for Motherhood in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Quality Time With Jennifer Lopez and Their Kids Amid Quarantine

Zayn Malik Was By Gigi Hadid's Side During 'Special' Birthday Celebration in Quarantine

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John & More Expected to Perform for Global Fundraising Event This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery