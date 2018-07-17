Taylor Swift Shares a Special Moment With Fan Battling Brain Cancer Thanks to Meghan McCain

Taylor Swift shared a very special moment with a fan battling brain cancer at her Philadelphia concert on Saturday.

Lexi Caviston, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in November 2017, got to meet the 28-year-old pop star at her concert at Lincoln Financial Field, all thanks to The View's Meghan McCain.

Caviston's friend had been trying to use the power of social media to get Caviston, a big Swift fan, to meet her idol. McCain, whose father, Sen. John McCain, also battling glioblastoma, quickly took notice, and encouraged Swift to meet with the 21-year-old -- and it worked.

"Hey @taylorswift13 - we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly? She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days! xo, " McCain wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

Hey @taylorswift13 - we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly? She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days! xo - Meghan McCain https://t.co/2RJPCAJtS3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 6, 2018

Swift agreed, and McCain called up Caviston to give her the good news. Caviston met up with Swift for a sweet hug and photo before her concert.

After six months of hospital visits and surgeries to remove tumors, things are looking up for Caviston, though she'll continue to undergo treatment for her illness. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family here.

McCain opened up earlier this year about how her family has been doing since her father was diagnosed with a Stage 4 brain tumor, admitting that while it hasn't been easy, her dad is "doing really well."

“It’s a really scary cancer. It’s a really, really scary cancer,” she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February. “My family’s no different than any other family who has experience with cancer.”

“I guess I shouldn’t be surprised [at his recovery] because he is so resilient in so many different ways,” she added. “He’s a tough bastard. I hope he comes back to Washington soon, because I would like to see him go up against Trump a little more.”

