Taylor Swift Will Headline 2020 Glastonbury Festival

Taylor Swift is headed Glastonbury.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer will be the annual music festival's Sunday night headliner at its 50th anniversary celebration. She'll make her debut on June 28, during a gap in her Lover touring schedule. Swift is the first female headline performer at Glastonbury since Adele in 2016 and the sixth solo female headliner in the festival's history.

This year, Swift joins Paul McCartney, who will headline on Saturday, and Diana Ross, who will play the "legends" slot on Sunday.

"I'm ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! 💋," Swift wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

2020 is gearing up to be a big year for Swift, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday. The singer marked the occasion by taking the stage at the Z100 Jingle Ball, before throwing a festive gathering with some of her closest pals.

Camila Cabello, Halsey, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Cazzie David and Martha Hunt were just some of the celebs who came out to support her milestone birthday.

