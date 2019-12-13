Taylor Swift's famous friends are showing their love for her!

On Friday, Swift turned 30 and her pals made sure to mark the milestone with sweet tributes for the "Lover" singer.

In a touching Instagram post, Gigi Hadid praised Swift as "a phenomenon."

"An old soul celebrating 30 years here ... and what a phenomenon you are," the model wrote. "It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY🍾🍾🍾"

Lena Dunham got in on the love as well, sharing a lengthy message with all of Swift's positive attributes.

"She can cook a lasagna or a lemon drizzle cake. She can cut your cat’s nails gently and even knows the term 'dew claw.' She can style an outfit, paint a birthday gift by hand, plan a day that feels like an hour," Dunham gushed. "She can fix a broken heart (not just with her music but with her love and wisdom.) She can dance (both hot and goofy.) She can unite friends and send the best links of the week and also, oh I forgot, slay the forces of oppression for female artists and become an irreplaceable icon."

"When I met her more than seven years ago my opening line was 'how are you enjoying twenty two?' and she said 'so far, it’s been magical.' And that’s her approach to everything- she finds the magic even when it’s not magical and she uses that sense of optimism and nostalgia to fill all our lives with the same," the actress continued. "Tay, I love you- more than we love caffeine, the real estate section or even- yes even- cats. Thank you for letting me watch you grow into this woman of wild grace. Oh, and you even look good in hats- none of it’s fair, but it’s all so wonderful."

Todrick Hall, one of Swift's biggest supporters in her recent Big Machine feud, also took the chance to praise his friend.

"I knew from the day you agreed to split on a couch with me that we’d be friends forever!" he wrote. "Today you celebrate 30 years on this planet, and I just want to say thank you for being such a real friend, such a great therapist, such an iconic musician and songwriter, such a bad ass woman who’s not afraid to speak her mind and such a phenomenal human being."

He went on to acknowledge Swift's activism, something that she put on full display through her LGBTQ-positive song, "You Need to Calm Down," the video for which Hall was involved with.

"I have watched you grow as an artist and use your voice and gift to help make this crazy world we live in a much better place. Every time I hear 'shade never made anybody less gay' being sung by children and teens in middle America I think, holy s**t my friend is changing the world," he wrote, referencing a lyric in the track. "Not many can do that, but you can and you do! I don’t know what the future has in store for us, but I know it’s bright and I got my sunglasses READY HONEY!"

"So blessed to be a part of your journey and to quote my favorite musical of all time 'because I knew you, I have been changed for good,'" he added, quoting Wicked. "Happy Birthday @taylorswift 🎂"

Also featured in the music video for "You Need to Calm Down" is the cast of Queer Eye, many of whom took to social media to celebrate the singer. Jonathan Van Ness gushed over her "quite literally iconic" talent, Bobby Berk praised her as "talented, sweet and humble," and Antoni Porowski dubbed her "exceptional."

Keep reading for more of Swift's birthday love, including posts from Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Elizabeth Banks!

Either “Style” or “Wildest Dreams”. But honestly, that whole “1989” album is pretty fuego. 🔥 And happy birthday, @taylorswift13!!! 💃 https://t.co/HNCwSdYMC0 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 13, 2019

Happy birthday, @taylorswift13! It’s your 30th birthday. It’s Friday the 13th. It’s endless chalupa night at the Coyote Cantina. Best. Day. EVER. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2019

