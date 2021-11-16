Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Scarf Gets the Attention of Dionne Warwick -- and She Wants 'Jake' to Return It
Dionne Warwick has a message for the man Taylor Swift is singing about in her newly rereleased track, "All Too Well."
Just days after Swift dropped the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" and an accompanying short film, Warwick took to Twitter to address one of the more famous lyrics in the song.
On the track, Swift sings, "I walked through the door with you, the air was cold. But something about it felt like home somehow. And I left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now."
Many fans believe that "All Too Well" is about Swift's brief romance with Jake Gyllenhaal and it appears Warwick is one of them.
"If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it," the 80-year-old music legend tweeted. "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake."
While neither Swift nor Gyllenhaal have confirmed that the song is in fact about their relationship, the actor's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, did weigh in on the missing scarf during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in 2017.
"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she said. “What is this?”
After Cohen read aloud the "All Too Well" lyric, the actress responded, "I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I have been asked this before."
As for how her brother -- who briefly dated Swift in 2010 -- feels about the song that the GRAMMY winner allegedly wrote about him, he played coy during an interview with Howard Stern in July 2015. "Do I [have a song]? I don't know," he said when asked about the track. "[Taylor] is a beautiful girl."
