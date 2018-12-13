Today is Taylor Swift’s 29th birthday and her young brother, Austin Swift, celebrated with a truly moving post in her honor.



“It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes,” he captioned a childhood photo of the pair happily cheesing for the camera. “After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner.”



“You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains,” he added. “The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift.”

But Taylor’s 26-year-old sibling isn’t the only member of her inner circle who’s sending her a touching message on her big day.



The pop star's supermodel gal pal, Gigi Hadid, also offered her a shoutout with a number of posts in her Instagram Story.



“Cheers to many more years of time spent stargazing, cooking, and celebrating epic friendship (which is why we forgot to take pics this year? lol) and all the adventure, love, and light you deserve," Hadid captioned one of the images. "Thank you for being you, you are a blessing and an inspiration to me and so many x @taylorswift."



She also posted photos of Taylor's dad, as well as Taylor’s cat, Olivia Benson, with the simple message, “I love you.”

Taylor also received sweet and hilarious birthday posts from model Lily Aldridge and The Meg actress Ruby Rose in which the former called the singer her “bestest buddy.”

Taylor herself responded to all the birthday wishes with a present for her followers, sharing a trailer for her upcoming Netflix special. The clip features breathtaking shots from her most recent tour.



“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!” she captioned the fun. “The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year.”

