Taylor Swift's close friend, Todrick Hall, is escalating Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West's reignited feud to a whole new level.

After 39-year-old Kardashian fired off a series of tweets on Monday regarding the recently leaked, unedited 2016 phone call between Swift and her husband, Kanye West, over his song, "Famous" -- still insisting that Swift lied about her phone call with West -- Hall took to his Instagram Stories to passionately defend Swift.

"I cannot stand this woman!" Hall wrote of Kardashian West, before launching into a defense of his close friend. Referring to Kardashian West writing that she was "embarrassed" over defending her and her husband during the coronavirus pandemic but that she had no choice given that Swift addressed the leaked phone call first, Hall brought up her infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

"Taylor didn't reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self," he wrote. "After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina ... I HIGHLY doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this. Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef."

Hall continued to insist that 30-year-old Swift never gave her permission for West's lyrics in the song, which read, "For all my Southside ni**as that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**ch famous (God damn)/I made that b**ch famous."

"No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song," he wrote. "If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done #standard."

Hall also took issue with Kardashian West comparing West recording his phone call with Swift to Swift recording personal footage for her recent Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. He noted that Swift told everyone in the documentary that they were being filmed and recorded first.

"Taylor made a legitimate documentary, not some home videos of her stuttering while asking other celebs with more fans and relevancy to help promote his album," Hall wrote. "Shouldn't have needed that trash line about someone who would never sleep with you owing you sex or doing ANYTHING sexual with you."

"It's super easy to brush this off with a 'nobody cares' & try to conveniently post about corona and take the high road now," he added. "She is not the one who lost sleep over this and had people sending her snake emojis for YEARS. This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL & she faces zero consequences."

On Tuesday, Hall addressed his rant against Kardashian West with another Instagram Story.

"Sorry for venting but plz don't f**k with my friends," he wrote.

Of course, not everyone is team Swift in the situation. Kardashian West's sister, Khloe Kardashian, tweeted on Monday, "I was about to go take my a** to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. Kimberly you better!!!!!!!! Kim is my f**king lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer."

Swift was first to address the leaked phone call -- which resurfaced over the weekend -- on Monday afternoon, writing, "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for four years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she wrote, linking to charity pages of organizations helping during the coronavirus outbreak.

But Kardashian West fired back, writing in part, "I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b**ch' was used without her permission."

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," Kardashian West continued. "The lie was never about the word b**ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, later clapped back, tweeting, "I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂."

