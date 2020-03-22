Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian React to 'Famous' Video Leak

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West are letting their social media "likes" do the talking after the singer's unedited call with Kanye West leaked on Friday night.

The new video shows West asking for Swift's approval on a "controversial line" in his 2016 song, "Famous." After a fair amount of setup, West finally shares the lyric with Swift, rapping "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex." Swift laughs and seemingly approves, saying, "That's not mean."

The leaked video, as Swift fans have pointed out, does not mention the rest of the lyric that is included in "Famous," which says, "I made that b**ch famous." Kardashian previously called out Swift for saying she had "no idea" he would call her a "b**ch" in the song.

According to the Daily Mail, on Saturday, Swift liked several posts supporting her in the feud with West and his wife. One was a "Taylor told the truth moodboard." Another read, "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it."

Kardashian, meanwhile, liked a tweet on Saturday that read, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I'm so confused right now."

The feud between Swift and West -- which began after he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs -- reignited after the release of "Famous," and their continued back-and-forth largely inspired her Reputation album. Kardashian entered their feud when she shared the first footage of West and Swift's phone call in 2016, which appeared to show Swift supporting the song.

The last time the "Delicate" singer opened up about West's phone call was in an interview with Rolling Stone last September.

"The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a b**ch. That was not just a singular event," she explained. "Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song -- it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

Swift added, "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day."

See more in the video below.

