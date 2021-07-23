There's always something to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+, amongst even more streaming services. However, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix and Hulu in July.

Ted Lasso, Season 2

Everybody's favorite "football" coach is back for another season of kindness, biscuits and some sports, too. Following a history-making Emmy nominations haul, season 2 will get rom-commyy for Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond fight to prove themselves on the pitch. New episodes weekly.

Jolt

Kate Beckinsale is the new Jason Statham in this action flick, playing a woman with a rare neurological disorder that causes her to experience rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. The flick also stars Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci and Susan Sarandon.

Jolt Amazon Studios Jolt STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO WATCH NOW

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Everyone may be talking about Shailene Woodley's real-life romance, but The Last Letter From Your Lover is here to remind you she delivers the swoons onscreen too. Woodley plays a woman caught in a love triangle (with Joe Alwyn and Callum Turner) in the 1960s, while Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan have their own modern-day love story.

Sexy Beasts

For everyone who's sick of the regular dating show crowd -- with their six-pack abs and same-y same good looks -- here's a show in which... well, everyone is still hot but that hotness is hidden under pounds of prosthetics and makeup to transform them into dolphins and beavers and aliens, oh my. Why not, right?

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Like in the 1996 classic, LeBron James plays a fictionalized version of himself who teams up with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad to take on the Goon Squad, a souped-up team of professional players assembled by Don Cheadle's digital baddie, Al G. Rhythm. Things get looney.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's original Avenger finally gets her own solo film: A globetrotting spy thriller that sees Natasha on the run and teaming up her "sister," Yelena (Florence Pugh), to take on a comic book baddie named Taskmaster. Rachel Weisz co-stars as a fellow Widow-turned-shady scientist with David Harbour as the Russian super soldier, Red Guardian. (Here's how to watch Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+.)

Schmigadoon!

From the streamer that brought Ted Lasso into your life comes another winsome comedy starring two comedians who deserve the world: Cecily Strong (an undersung hero of SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who find themselves trapped in a musical from the '40s and unable to escape until they find true love.

Gossip Girl

She's baaaaaack. Everyone's favorite digital tattletale has moved on from Serena and Blair to sink her claws into a new clique in this continuation of the iconic series -- with a twist. Kristen Bell returns as the voice of Gossip Girl, alongside a sexy new cast of Upper East Siders.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The draggiest, gaggiest, goopiest competition show is shantaying to streaming for All Stars 6, which pits 13 returning queens (Ginger Minj! A'Keria C. Davenport! Jan!) against one another for a "game within a game." What exactly that means is to be ruvealed, but we know Mama Ru loves a twist.

Gunpowder Milkshake

A shoot-'em-up action flick starring Karen Gillan as Sam, a hit-woman who betrays the crime syndicate who trained her and must turn to her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and a lethal sisterhood known as The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino) to make it out alive.

Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix is bringing the heebie-jeebies to summer with a three-part movie event based on the R. L. Stine book series. Over three weeks, the streamer will release new installments in the trilogy set in 1994, 1978 and 1666, each focusing on Shadyside teens facing an ancient evil. All three films are now streaming.

Lisey's Story

This is the rare Stephen King story that has yet to be adapted -- until now. Even rarer, King himself scripted each episode. The legendary author's most personal work to date, Lisey's Story a love story and a thriller starring Julianne Moore as a widow grieving her novelist husband (Clive Owen) while contending with repressed memories and the unraveling of reality itself. Series finale now streaming.

Love Island

It's not officially summer until a bunch of horny Islanders head to the Villa. This season, there's even more Love to go around: In addition to new episodes each week, Paramount+ will stream a new, exclusive episode too spicy to air on TV on Mondays, as well as Love Island: The Drop on Sunday and Love Island: Laid Bare on Fridays.

Genera+ion

Like Euphoria and We Are Who We Are before it, Genera+ion takes a deep dive into Gen Z culture that's sure to scandalize certain grown-up viewers. The series hails from father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, with Lena Dunham serving as an executive producer. Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger and Haley Sanchez front the ensemble cast. Season 1 now streaming.

Generation HBO Max Generation STREAMING ON HBO MAX Watch Now

No Sudden Move

Drop everything: Steven Soderbergh has a new flick streaming on HBO Max (following last year's stellar Let Them All Talk). This one is a period gangster pic with a star-studded cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox.

False Positive

So it's not exactly Rosemary's Baby by way of Broad City, but this horror flick does star Ilana Glazer (who also co-wrote False Positive) as an expecting mother who suspects there's something sinister going on with her husband (Justin Theroux), their fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) and the bun in her over.

The Good Fight, Season 5

Diane Lockhart is back, baby. The fifth season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) partner up with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to take on new attorneys, a new roster of kooky clients (including Mandy Patinkin's wanna-be judge) and the juiciest cases yet. Wayne Brady, Wanda Sykes and Jane Lynch are all along for the ride.

Luca

In Pixar's newest flick, Luca and his best friend, Alberto, set out to have the best summer ever on the Italian Riviera: Endless gelato, nonstop scooter rides and one big, huge secret: They're tweenage sea monsters disguised as humans. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

iCarly

Lizzie McGuire may not be getting the grown up reboot of our dreams but iCarly is, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as the titular influencer 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended. Now, Carly is navigating dating and other 20-something drama in the social media age, joined by familiar faces (Spencer and Freddie are back!) and a brand new bestie.

Elite, Season 4

Netflix's must-binge drama is introducing a new class of sexy, potentially murderous prep schoolers: With a number of cast members gone after last year's finale, season 4 will introducing new students and new drama. (Ahead of the S4 premiere, make sure to check out the special Elite shorts that dropped featuring the OG cast.)

Big Shot

The Disney+ original series stars John Stamos as a hotheaded men's college basketball coach who is ousted from the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee. So, he takes a job coaching at an all-girls high school, where he be as much student as he is teacher. Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) plays his assistant coach, with Yvette Nicole Brown as the school's no-nonsense dean. Season 1 finale now streaming.

Infinite

It may be time to return to the movies, but that doesn't mean the blockbuster-worthy offerings hitting streaming services are going anywhere. Like, director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi-y action flick starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers he has endless skills he learned in past lives. Co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas and Dylan O’Brien.

Hacks

Hacks is giving us The High Note-but-make-it-standup, which as fans of The High Note, we mean as the highest compliment. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian and Queen of Las Vegas who reluctantly begins mentoring a young upstart (Hannah Einbinder) in hopes of salvaging both of their careers. It's the hilarious, heartwarming show we never knew we needed but couldn't imagine our lives without. Season 1 now streaming in full.

Hacks HBO Max Hacks STREAMING ON HBO MAX WATCH NOW

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's latest princess is more lone warrior than classic royal, setting out into dystopian badlands in search of the last magical dragon (Awkwafina's Sisu) that could save her kingdom from an evil plague. Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh round out the all-star voice cast. Now streaming without Premier Access.

Why Women Kill, Season 2

Marc Cherry, he of Desperate Housewives fame, has cooked up another murderous plot for his anthology series, leaving behind season 1's '60s, '80s and today for a tale set in the 1940s, with frumpy housewife Alma (the always great Allison Tolman) dying to get into an exclusive garden club -- or, killing to join, as it were. Lana Parrilla and Nick Frost also star.

The Mosquito Coast

Netflix has Ozarks, Peacock has Yellowstone. Now, Apple TV+ is getting into the game with their own gritty family drama about a father (Justin Theroux) who takes his brood on the run from the U.S. government. Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman co-star in the series, based off the best-selling book by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux. Season finale now streaming.

Cruella

Who was Cruella de Vil before she became the wannabe puppy murderer we all know and love? As played by Emma Stone in this '70s-set origin story, she's an aspiring fashion designer named Estrella. You'll have to tune in to find out how Dalmatians factor in, but expect endless over-the-top costumes and appearances by some other beloved characters, too. (Available with Premier Access.)

Rugrats

It's the same Rugrats you loved with a kid, just for the 21 century. The iconic '90s cartoon returns with a CG- makeover, but while it may look different, it will sound the same: Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized friends are all voiced by the same actors from when you were young, ready to embark on new adventures.

Friends and Friends: The Reunion

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is streaming on HBO Max, and there's no better time to binge the entire series than with the debut of the years-in-the-making reunion. Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break."

Friends HBO Max Friends STREAMING ON HBO MAX Watch Now

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Emilio Estevez -- who starred in the 1992 flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team -- returns in this original Disney+ series. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, Evan (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham) build their own team, with the help of Estevez's Coach Gordon Bombay. Season finale now streaming.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Your favorite East High Wildcats are back for the sophomore season, with new cast members (including Derek Hough and Asher Angel), new drama (Nina and Ricky are going long distance) and a new musical: Beauty and the Beast! "Anyone who has seen season 1 and thought, 'That was pretty good!,' will think that season 2 blows season 1 out of the water," Joshua Bassett teased ET.

The Underground Railroad

How do you follow up an Oscar winner like If Beale Street Could Talk? For Barry Jenkins, with a sprawling adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel that envisions the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad, train tracks and all. The limited series stars Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe, among others.

Girls5eva

Here's something to fill the 30 Rock-sized hole in your heart. Tina Fey is one of many executive producers on this comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group-turned-working mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), wannabe influencer Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Christian housewife Summer (Busy Philipps) and out and proud Gloria (Paula Pell) who mount their big comeback.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Forget Netflix's new "Play Something" feature -- you'll want to specifically search out this hilarious animated comedy about a dysfunctional family who becomes humanity's last hope in the robot apocalypse. The movie boasts a winning voice cast including Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman.

Invincible

If you need a superhero show to fill a The Boys-sized hole in your life, try this animated but just as bloody and badass series, based on the comic by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman. Steven Yeun voices a 17-year-old whose dad (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful super on the planet. And the voice cast is insane: Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. Season 1 now streaming.

Invincible Amazon Studios Invincible STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO WATCH NOW

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels, the Netflix series has everything you want in your next YA fantasy obsession: A badass heroine (Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov), plenty of world-building, magical powers and, of course, a love triangle. The cast includes Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman,, Kit Young and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Bridgerton

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Definitive Guide to Binge-Watching 'Friends' on HBO Max

The Best Episodes of 'The Office' You Can Binge Right Now

Disney+ Price Increase: All the Reasons to Sign Up Now and Save