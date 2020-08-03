Teddi Mellencamp's 5-month-old daughter, Dove, is recovering nicely following her neurosurgery last week.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an update with her fans on social media about her daughter, who was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis in July.

"It’s crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open," she captioned the clip, which features the reality star in a mask as her baby daughter stares up at her with a bandage around her head. "The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected. I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed. We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of. 🕊 #craniosynostosis."

Teddi also shared photos and videos of her little girl at home, resting after the challenging procedure.

"It's a big day. We put clothes on but that was exhausting so now we need to nap," Teddi captioned one sweet pic of her little girl.

She also shared a video of Dove with her head bandage resting in her mom's big bed, writing, "Home in bed."

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Teddi ahead of her daughter's surgery for a rare deformity, which was affecting the growth of her head and brain.

“We’re really lucky that we caught it as early as we did and that we have the opportunity for her to have the surgery at such a quick turnaround because hospitals are crazy right now,” she told ET at the time. “They're so jam-packed. I'm scared and have all of those mom nerves, but I’m also really grateful and happy that we can do this.”

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

