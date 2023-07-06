'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Seems to Confirm She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 5
And baby makes six?
Kailyn Lowry seemingly just confirmed that she secretly welcomed her fifth child during a recent episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.
The Teen Mom 2 alum was speaking to guest Aurora Culpo about how she discovered the Culpo family's TLC series, The Culpo Sisters, when she made the admission.
"I first came across your show in the hospital having one of my kids," Kailyn told Aurora during the July 4 episode. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids."
While Kailyn didn't specify when she welcomed the new addition, the series, which follows Aurora and her sisters, Olivia and Sophia, first premiered on the network in November 2022.
In addition to baby No. 5, Kailyn, who has been a fixture on MTV since 2009's 16 and Pregnant, is mom to son, Isaac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.
She ultimately left the franchise in May 2022, saying goodbye to Teen Mom to "do her own thing."
As for the baby's father, Kailyn has most recently been linked to boyfriend Elijah Scott, whom she met in 2022 when she and her sons moved into his neighborhood. And while it's not yet clear if Elijah is the father of baby No. 5, when it comes to expanding her family and potentially having a child with her "hot neighbor," the reality TV star told Us Weekly in 2021 that she wasn't ruling it out.
"I don't have any intentions any time soon to have more children," the 31-year-old said at the time, "but I'm going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that's what I want."
Elaborating further on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she said of Elijah, "My boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way."
Kailyn also called Elijah the "love of her life" on the same show, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley, "It's crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that's how I feel."
"I feel like I've known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever," she added before noting that she could see herself getting married again later down the line.
