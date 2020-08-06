It's baby no. 4 for Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska! The 28-year-old MTV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were expecting again.

"One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021🖤," Houska wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Houska has written her and her husband's names on a piece of wood followed by the names of her children, Aubree, 10, Watson, 3, and Layne, almost 2. At the bottom she added, "Baby," with a hand drawn heart.

The South Dakota native also opened up to fans in several new videos on her Instagram Stories following the announcement.

"I wanted to hop on here and just thank you all for your sweet comments and for everyone congratulating us on this newest babe," she told her followers. "It still feels crazy that everyone knows."

She admitted to limiting her social media presence recently so she wouldn't spill the beans, "because I'm such a bad liar and I'm not good at hiding things."

"I swear I already have a bump and I'm fairly early, but I guess when it's the fourth baby, it just be poppin' right away," she joked.

Houska and DeBoer share son Watson and daughter Layne, while she shares daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind. Their family's journey has been documented on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 since 2010.

Houska's Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, welcomed her own fourth child, a baby boy, late last month, though she has yet to announce a name.

ET recently caught up with Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, and the mother of three talked about filming the show in quarantine. Watch the clip below for more from the exclusive interview:

