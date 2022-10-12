'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Split Two Months After Engagement
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has ended her engagement. The 30-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her former fiancé, Jaylan Mobley had gone their separate ways.
In a joint statement, the former couple captioned a black and white photo of themselves holding hands, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths."
They added that they are "so grateful" for their time together and thanked the fans who "have watched our love story unfold."
They shared that they plan to "move forward as friends" and will "forever have love and respect for each other" and asked for privacy "as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."
Fans were shocked by the news which came two months after their Costa Rica engagement. Jaylan had also surprised Leah with a new house back in April. Both Leah and Jaylan wiped many photos of one another from their respective social media accounts.
The former couple showed no signs of split last month when they talked to ET's Deidre Behar about Jaylan's romantic proposal and their wedding plans.
"At first I was very much like an intimate wedding, and I'm like, Why not? Let's have a big wedding. Let's have a big wedding!" Leah previously told ET.
At the time, they also spoke about wanting to expand their family.
"Yeah. The girls want us to have another girl," Leah told ET of her three daughters. "I'm definitely open to it. I'm open to it now."
Leah and Jaylan also attended Teen Mom co-star Cheyenne Floyd's wedding at the end of the September, posing with several of their fellow cast members for a group photo.
Leah shares twins Aleeah and Ali, both 12, with ex Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.
