It doesn't look like Leah Messer's goal of remaining friends with her ex-fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, is going to work out.

On this week's two-episode premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah is preparing for the 13th birthday party of her and ex Corey Simms' twin daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah.

The 31-year-old reality TV star is throwing the girls a royal ball-themed bash, and decides to invite Jaylan to the soiree as he is still on good terms with the girls.

Leah and Jaylan got engaged in Costa Rica in August 2022 after almost one year of dating and shocked fans when they split just two months later in October 2022.

Leah mostly remained tightlipped about the reason behind the breakup, previously telling Dr. Drew Pinsky of her silence, "I did agree not to. Legally I cannot share."

And though she formally invites Jaylan to the birthday party at the start of the episode, Leah later disinvites her ex after uncovering something shocking.

"On camera in Costa Rica for our proposal, he presented me with a deed that had both of our names on it," Leah said, referencing the home that Jaylan bought for the both of them in April 2022. "Come to find out, the deed that he had presented was not the official deed and my name was not on it at all."

Leah tells her friend that she has "no idea" what the document was that Jaylan showed her during the proposal, adding, "That entire year and a half of my life was a façade, so seeing that on TV brought emotions that I had not yet felt."

She said re-watching the proposal on TV brought her "so much anger," adding, "You weren't trying to do the right thing. If so, you wouldn't have done that. And it's not just me that's involved. I have three kids too. So f**k you."

When Jaylan surprised Leah with the West Virginia home in April 2022, he wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post, "Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! 🙌🏾 I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home 🙏🏾. Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! ☝🏾"

Leah was previously married to Corey, the father of her twins, from 2010 to 2011. She later married Jeremy Calvert, her daughter, Addie's, father, in 2012 and they finalized their divorce in 2015.

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley's Heartwarming Reason for Contacting Her Exes (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer on 'Difficult' Split From Jaylan Mobley

'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Split

Why Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Contacted Her Exes (Exclusive)

Related Gallery